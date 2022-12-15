In an article by Rabbi Akiva Gersh, "The Vegan Rabb," he confirms what the wisest in all religions have foretold for centuries. In Judaism, there is a concept called "hiddur mitzvah" which could, and I believe should, radically change, and greatly improve, the way Jews eat today.
"Hiddur mitzvah" means "beautifying a mitzvah." Examples are buying the most beautiful etrog possible for Sukkot or having a beautiful menorah to light on Hanukkah. This same value should be applied to what we eat.
Yes, Judaism permits humans to eat animals. But when, in our modern-day world, there is immense suffering to animals behind every single bite of meat, dairy or eggs, the concept of "hiddur mitzvah" should be employed to encourage us to beautify our eating and its impact on the world.
This would demonstrate our deep love for Jewish values such as compassion and concern as well as recognizing God's hand in all of Creation.
Some people argue that not eating animals is "being more righteous than God" who allows us to eat animals.
To them I say, God allowed humans to eat animals but did not require us.
God did require us to be compassionate towards animals, take care of the planet and take care of our own health too.
By keeping these things in mind when we make our food choices, we are bringing "hiddur mitzvah" into the realm of our eating.
And as we do bring more beauty into the world, for us, the animals and all of God's creation."
This season of honoring the birth of the Holy one, in a manger of animals keeping Him warm, let us elevate our collective conscience and end harmful, unhealthy, unnecessary violence associated with using animals as products. Let Heaven and Nature sing by allowing our Earth Mother, giver of life to all Her children of all species, to rejoice in a compassionate and merciful society that treats all life as having intrinsic value and purpose.
