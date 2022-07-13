Tom Eastman’s article in the Wednesday paper about the new Hilton leaves me wanting a bit more. Selectmen’s representative Steve Porter commented, “If we were on Route 1 in Saugus (Mass.) and this is what was being proposed I would be jumping up and down because it fits in that area.”
Get your jumping shoes on, Mr. Porter. We are well on our way to becoming Saugus of the North Country. And the abutters of the proposed Hilton? I’m sure the Christmas Loft and Red Barn could not give two hoots if the building has metal flashing and a flat roof. You want the Hilton to be a bit more “charming”? If we are talking about charm, look no further than O’Reilly Auto Parts. Is that “New England architecture”?
Mr. Porter also commented that he has a “problem” with the building sitting so close to Route 16. “Just because it meets the setbacks doesn’t mean I have to like it.”
What? Guidelines and regulations determine approvals, not what someone may like or dislike. All of this bickering about rooflines and charm and reduced dinner menus does not address the real issues. Mr. Pike (Opechee Construction representative) commented about the economic benefit. I would like to know what the economic benefit is and who benefits.
You would think with all of the major construction taking place in town that residential real estate taxes would be going down, or at least not steadily increasing. Is the Hilton, or any of the other recent or future hotels and restaurants kicking in any money for public toilets? Are these new developments contributing to the tax base or are they being given tax breaks? Where is all the money going?
