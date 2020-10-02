To the editor:
Bob King’s recent letter critical of State Rep. Jerry Knirk fails on several key points. To refer to gun safety and family leave as “pet projects” is pathetic. Family leave is a critical issue. The U.S. is one of the only countries that does not have a national paid leave mandate.
In December of 2019, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a family leave act that would have provided up to 12 weeks of paid medical leave, and President Donald Trump said he would sign it. Alas, the Senate failed to act. Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed multiple family leave act bills approved by the House.
Massachusetts, California, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Washington and the District of Columbia all have state-mandated paid leave plans in place. Sununu’s vetoes of family leave bills hurt working families; more so now during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sununu has vetoed three gun bills approved by the New Hampshire House. These bills wouldn’t have “taken our guns away.” These bills would have eliminated the gun show loophole and required background checks for all gun transfers, required a three-day waiting period before the purchase and delivery of a firearm, and prohibited carrying a firearm on school property. These are not “pet projects.” These are common-sense bills that would have helped keep guns out of the hands of “bad guys.”
Sununu is more “Trump like” than Bob King cares to admit. They are both silver spoon rich guys who don’t have a sense of the hardships facing working families in New Hampshire. Lip service doesn’t count. If he were truly concerned about the health of New Hampshire residents he would have insisted that Trump follow accepted guidelines for large crowd gatherings, and insisted measures be followed. We need to elect a governor who gives more than lip service to citizens.
Larry Winefield
Conway
