Mr. Robert C Sawyer from Parsonsfield, Maine, and Portsmouth threatens to never again come to North Conway because of the prospect of paid parking. Yet Portsmouth, where he apparently lives at least part-time, has had paid parking for years, utilizing meters (up to $2 per hour) and garage parking with prices from $1 per hour up to $20 for an entire day. He must not go to Concord, either where on-street parking rates are $1 per hour. Or sections of York, Maine ($2 per hour in metered areas).
Visitors coming to North Conway from Massachusetts, New York and other states and cities are well-accustomed to paying for parking at rates way higher than what is being discussed for North Conway.
Visitors staying at hotels paying up to $200 and more in many hotels per night will not avoid the village over a $2-per-hour charge. The parking fee is minuscule compared to what visitors will spend for the shopping experience at Zeb's or dining at Horsefeathers or patronizing many of the unique shops in north Conway.
The $5 annual pass should satisfy the concerns of local residents. For all the kids coming up from Tamworth to get a licorice and a latte and hang out in the park and occupy a parking spot all day; well, maybe we need another blue ribbon commission to study that problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.