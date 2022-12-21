To the editor:

Mr. Robert C Sawyer from Parsonsfield, Maine, and Portsmouth threatens to never again come to North Conway because of the prospect of paid parking. Yet Portsmouth, where he apparently lives at least part-time, has had paid parking for years, utilizing meters (up to $2 per hour) and garage parking with prices from $1 per hour up to $20 for an entire day. He must not go to Concord, either where on-street parking rates are $1 per hour. Or sections of York, Maine ($2 per hour in metered areas).

