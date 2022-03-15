Is letter writer Peter Hill related to Professor Harold Hill; the flimflam man in The movie "The Music Man?" You know; the guy selling a non-existent boys band to the unsuspecting folks in River City, Iowa.
You tell President Joe Biden to open up oil leases? In fact, the federal government has been issuing oil and gas drilling permits at a higher rate than the ex-president did in his first three years in office, according to Yahoo News.
Why would the oil and gas companies increase production? They will be reporting monstrous profits, to the benefits of stockholders but at the expense of those of us who put gas in our vehicles and heat our homes with oil or gas.
The oil industry has sat on over 9,000 approved but unused leases on federal and tribal land. That is on over 26 million acres, and only half of that land has been utilized and very little surveying or prospecting is occurring on the unused land. It can take up to two years to produce oil once the work begins. This should have started back when the ex-president was in office.
Then Peter, you heap praise on the ex-president for getting NATO countries to pay their fair share. The same ex-president who tried to dismantle NATO to appease his best friend Vladimir Putin. The same ex-president who withheld over $200 million in aid from Ukraine until they created fake evidence implicating candidate Joe Biden and his son in some nonexistent gas company scheme. A violation of U.S. law, by the way. Once this blackmail scheme became public the aid was sent and impeachment proceedings commenced.
And now the ex-president takes credit for providing all of this aid to Ukraine? Peter, do at least a little research instead of listening to Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingrham and other entertainers on FOX and OAN. You embarrass yourself and misinform readers with your flapdoodle.
