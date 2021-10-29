To the editor:
The article in the Thursday Sun by Rep. Anita Burroughs was spot on. She does, however, soft step around Governor SuNONO. The anti-choice restrictive reproductive rights legislation he signed into law requiring an ultrasound before a woman can have an abortion is an invasion of a woman’s right to make her own healthcare choices.
Perhaps he didn’t know that this type of procedure is highly invasive and of no value in determining a woman’s decision to proceed. He is "talking" about re-examining the legislation, but so far, he’s done nothing but talk. Or maybe he is busy planning his run for senator.
What is also troubling is the manner in which Republicans throughout the state are glomming on to the tactics of the right-wing extremists at the federal level as well as deep red states like Florida and Texas.
Make no mistake, these extremists have one goal — to co-opt democracy to satisfy their need for power. The right-wing factions have no plan to counter climate change, or to assure healthcare is available to all, or to help provide parental leave.
Rather, with funding from the Koch’s and Peter Theil (founder of PayPal) and other extremists (including locals) are funding local elections to help stack the city councils and school committees and state houses. State by state they are passing legislation to deny voting rights to those that oppose them and supporting secretaries of state that will be able to overturn the will of the public owing to nonexistent voter fraud.
The extremists that would take our freedom away are well organized. Everyone needs to get involved to counter this attempt to overthrow our democratic way of life.
Know your candidates for public office at the local and state level. Know that the attendee at the school committee meeting that refused to mask up is a failed Republican state house candidate who is running again. Or that the guy giving the finger is giving it to all who cherish democracy.
If everyone was as concerned about saving our democracy as we were about saving a tree, we would not be on the verge of losing our democracy. We should all want to be governed, not ruled. We are the last best chance; the last line between democracy and authoritarianism.
Larry Winefield
Conway
