To the editor:
An open letter to the Wakefield selectmen: I submit these thoughts with hopes they will be of benefit in your planning process for the Bonnyman Road rebuild. (Bonnyman Road is located along Province Lake in East Wakefield).
Many years back there was a series of errors made that put the town in the predicament it is currently facing.
1) The town workers commenced grading an 8-10-foot, privately owned right of way.
2) The lot owners, not realizing the consequences, allowed it to continue until more and more of their property was being used as the traveled way. When their complaints to the town went ignored, a complaint was filed with the Superior Court.
3) Rather than cease any maintenance, the town defended themselves arguing the right of way was a 3-rod road. The court denied their claim but granted them a prescriptive easement with restricted boundaries. (A prescriptive easement holder has no right to possess the land over which they hold the easement.)
This board has the opportunity, and responsibility, to correct those errors and end the controversy that exists today. Now is the time for selectmen to give fair evaluation to all options, and do justice for the taxpayers, lake and public.
On the 2021 ballot, there was a warrant article requesting the reroute of a certain portion of Bonnyman Road. The goal was to evaluate and relocate that narrow section away from the waters edge to Towle Farm Road, a much more suitable location. At that time, it was stated by the board members that this would be “a win-win, for all,” and a yes or no vote wasn’t the deciding factor.
Since the election, the decision has been made to ignore the Towle Farm Road option and reconstruct this very limited section of Bonnyman. This decision will continue errors of the past, and fail to plan for future growth.
The Bonnyman Road easement has outlived its usefulness. It is limited in width and can’t be rebuilt to accommodate future growth. Towle Farm Road can be developed to town specs, and for future growth.
If we ignore past errors, we are very apt to continue on that path. Please do not continue these errors.
Larry Moody
East Wakefield
