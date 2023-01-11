To the editor:
Just sitting here at home reading the weekend edition of the Sun. Then I spot the mural at Settlers Green on page 7. Hmm...
It is the second sign recently picked on by determining it a violation of the sign ordinance.
I thought it was beautiful, as is the artwork at Leavitt's Bakery, nether of which I would consider signs since they look more like a painting.
It is a shame that the Mount Washington Valley considers these works of art a violation.
Something seems to be wrong with the zoning requirements.
Larry Leonard
Madison
