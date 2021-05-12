To the editor:
Will one of Mark Guerringue’s friends please step in and do an intervention. The STR bender he’s on is a dangerous thing. How many consecutive days of STR editorials will he inflict on us until someone dares to take his laptop.
The hallucinogenic Chamber of Commerce Disease (CCD) results in a compulsion to completely ignore the actual people that live and work here. Excessive support for obnoxious, loud, rude and offensive jerks is a certain sign of CCD, but that’s what happens when you worship at the feet of Janice Crawford for decades.
Mark needs to get into recovery quick before his CCD has him supporting 27 more hotels or 42 more restaurants on the strip. Mark, if you actually think compromising from 360 to 90 nights will solve the problem, then your CCD psychosis may be untreatable.
All it takes is one or two nights of STR anarchists to ruin your weekend. Oh, I see, they won’t come out if you limit them to 90. I think a great cure for ‘ole Mark is a few weekends next to a STR. I have a feeling there would be plenty of offers from the tourist-serving peons that you disregard, to trade houses for a few weekends.
My dad’s friend once told me that war is hell, but from my personal experience is I can safely say STR terrorism is a close second.
Larry Day
Conway
