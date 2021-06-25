To the editor:
Wendy Richardson of Conway wrote a letter which appeared in Thursday’s edition of the Sun.
It was an example not just of the divisiveness in state politics (which has dripped into our communities and neighborhoods) but also of the sheer mean-spiritedness of a small number of folks in these parts.
Thankfully, I don’t think Ms. Richardson’s rhetoric and grandiose attempts to devalue a respected local leader is agreeable to most of us. Mr. Woodcock is a retired teacher, a veteran, a member of a local church in town and an overall good guy.
Ms. Richardson disagrees with Mr. Woodcock’s assessments of legislation — and that is totally reasonable. What I find to be unreasonable — and telling of her “arguments” — is that Ms. Richardson seeks to demonize and throw a well-meaning and passionate leader under a bus.
Most of those who have been elected to serve as House reps from Carroll County — Dems and GOP alike — see Mr. Woodcock as kind and gracious and honest. Most of the people in his district agree with that assessment, which is why he keeps getting elected by a wide margin.
Ms. Richardson’s icky attempts to mock Mr. Woodcock and diminish his standing is the stuff of the dirty politics most all of us are wanting to leave behind. For some reason, Ms. Richardson is disgruntled by her LGBTQ neighbors. For some reason, Ms. Richardson is impatient with people attempting to express an alternative view. Listening kindly is a worthy thing.
A verse from the book of Micah — one that encapsulates the whole message of the Bible — is one that we can all consider: Do justice, love kindness, and walk humbly with our God. Let’s all invite each other to be better and to try harder. It matters.
Knute Ogren
Effingham
