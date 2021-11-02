To the editor:
When nurse Helen Crowell noted the “crazies” when expressing her concerns about keeping pupils, teachers and staff safe from the pandemic’s reach she was identifying a certain group of people that other leaders have identified. She chose language that is understood by every single person listening.
State Rep. Bill Marsh left the Republican Party because the crazies had taken over the N.H. GOP.
Republican Rep. Karen Umberger supports the crazies as she noted how one of the craziest crazy (the man who gladly gave the MWV the middle finger to everyone in the Sun) was a good leader of the Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee.
Gov. Sununu referenced that the crazies on the executive council fell prey to the ridiculous conspiracy theories that the crazies on the fringes have been screaming.
In work places and gathering spots throughout the county and beyond, people all over are paying attention to the crazies and how they’re giving the middle finger to the common good.
In opinion pieces and letters to the editor, lots of readers and thinkers are recognizing that the crazies — a minority voice, to be sure — are causing strife and commotion that is historically and traditionally categorized, in normal times, as behavior expected from adolescents.
The Sun itself is pushing back at the crazies by claiming they won’t support any person who supports former president Donald Trump and the preposterous story of the “Big Lie.”
Everyone else uses flowery language. Kudos to Helen for saying it exactly the way it is and leaving no room for backtracking or confusion. That’s the spirit we need in our halls of power, boardrooms, administration offices, classrooms and newspapers. Crowell cares deeply and speaks the truth. Thank you, Helen.
Knute Ogren
Effingham
