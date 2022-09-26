To the editor:
The Sun needs to pay closer attention to the races that are happening all across the county, not just those in Districts 1, 2, 3 and 8.
In District 4, candidates Max Gehring and I will try to keep extremist Mike Belcher (who is unapologetic in his culture war vitriol) and Rep. Avelanni (who votes with the extremists nearly every time) from causing further harm.
In District 5, candidate Pat Pustell is pushing back at the extremism espoused by Rep. Jonathan Smith of Ossipee. Our county is not well-served by Mr. Smith who votes to dismantle public safety nets and restrict women's rights.
In District 6, candidates Carrie Duran and Gogi Millner from Wolfeboro are working to keep an extremist Katy Peternel from grabbing a seat. She and others played dirty politics which caused the very reasonable Rep. Brodie Deshaies to lose the primary. Peternel is unabashedly pro-life with no exceptions. None. She’s anti-contraception. She's anti-vaccines across the board (measles? small pox? others?). It’s stunning. It’s extreme.
District 7, Candidate Bobbi Boudman has been pushing back at extremist Rep. Glenn Cordelli, a legislator who has a tunnel vision focus on dismantling public education and who is known on both sides of the aisle as being impossible to work with. His lousy legislation is why the state is $15 million over-budget giving public money to private schools. Cordelli is responsible for our property taxes being raised (or our public school budgets being further cut).
These races absolutely have an impact on everyone in this county. The people of greater Conway need to know what is happening all across the county because it impacts them.
If the Sun doesn't pay attention, the county runs a high risk of having a mess like Croydon had (Google) or like Gunstock (Google) dealt with. Yikes!
Knute Ogren
Effingham
