To the editor:
On March 31, Make-a-Wish Maine helped us celebrate our daughter, Melanie, with a Big Top parade. The organization delivered her shopping spree items to Portland Street in Fryeburg at the end of the parade.
It was such an emotional day for everyone. The community came together with only a few days notice when we needed them the most. It was so moving to see those participating wipe away tears as they drove by cheering on Melanie with all of their amazing circus gear and clown cars.
I know Melanie was looking forward to her gifts from Make-A-Wish, but despite all the challenges that she’s been through, just to shower her with love was the greatest gift of the day.
This was exactly what she needed after being quarantined for an entire year with only getting out to doctor appointments and hospital stays. This has given her the encouragement she needs to fight this fight harder and stronger. She will remember this day forever because of each and everyone of you.
Many thanks to family, friends and anyone else that had a hand in making this day so memorable. A special shout out to Elizabeth from Fair Grounds Coffee in Fryeburg for setting up a spectacular circus themed viewing spot. She has done wonderful things for Melanie throughout her treatment. We would like to thank Make-A-Wish Maine for making her shopping spree successfully happen. Also, thank you to the town of Fryeburg and Kelly Woitko for helping make the parade extra special. Thank you to the first responders from Fryeburg and surrounding towns for participating in the parade and directing traffic.
We apologize to anyone that we may have forgotten that was behind the scenes making this day so incredible. Also, thank you for all of the donations collected at the parade and on Melanie’s GoFundMe page. Melanie’s battle hasn’t been an easy one and we still have a long road ahead.
This valley has done a lot of great things for our family and we haven’t always had a chance to say thank you due to our focus on Melanie’s challenging disease. To everyone who has reached out and helped us during these last couple of trying years, we wouldn’t be able to get through it without you all. A big thank you goes out from the bottom of our hearts. To follow Melanie’s leukemia battle visit her Facebook page Melanie Bishop Strong.
Kimberly Bishop
Fryeburg, Maine
