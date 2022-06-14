HB 1431 was one of the most critical bills in the House of Representatives this year. This was the bill to establish a “parental bill of rights” that would have mandated extensive reporting requirements for schools. The bill was opposed by the NH Attorney General’s Office, LBGTQ rights groups and teachers’ unions, who were concerned that this legislation would require schools to “out” trans students to their parents. This practice could have been dangerous for some students and might discourage students from seeking help at school.
Rep. Karen Umberger of Conway was in session on the day of this critical vote but stated that she deliberately did not vote on HB 1431 because “I had problems with the bill.” The bill, thankfully failed by just five votes.
Rep. Umberger clearly did not want to vote against a controversial bill that the Republican majority supported, so she decided to deal with the problem by taking a walk during the vote. Ironically, Umberger then noted the importance of being in the Legislature to vote.
The New Hampshire Legislature frequently debates and votes on controversial bills. And it is important that our elected officials cast their vote, even if it conflicts with their party’s position on a bill, or if it costs them in the court of public opinion.
New Hampshire needs state representatives who will stand up for what they believe, not ones who don’t summon up integrity during a critical vote. Rep. Umberger has demonstrated that she lacks the political courage to be a leader in the House of Representatives.
