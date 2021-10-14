To the editor:
I am writing this letter in response to the article published regarding police officers refusing to be vaccinated even after hundreds have died from COVID-19. The implication seems to be that they are making a foolish decision.
I am fully vaccinated. I think it was the correct decision for me, but I will not judge those who choose differently. My son is a 26-year-old police officer in another state. He did get sick with COVID last December, before there was a vaccine. He suffered a mild illness, and returned to work. He did receive a vaccine, at work, when one became available. Shortly after he received his second dose, he became very ill and lost 30 pounds within a month. The diagnosis was type 1 diabetes.
His endocrinologist, a woman of science, told him that she does not know if COVID and or the vaccine had a role in his illness, but the circumstances make it a distinct possibility.
My son went from a very fit 6-foot-5-inch, 235-pound gym aficionado, to a person struggling to maintain his physical and financial health. That will be his reality for the rest of his life. No one can say with certainty whether my son’s illness was a coincidence or related in some way to the vaccine he received. I think that mandates are a mistake until we can answer that question.
Kevin Mowry
Porter, Maine
