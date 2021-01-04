To the editor:
In retrospect, while 2020 has been trying, and more than some could withstand, I still believe we have much for which to be thankful.
As we roll out the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at VA Manchester, I applaud those who developed this life-saving vaccine, the teams who are deploying it across the nation, those who are inoculating and those who were among the first to receive the vaccine.
We have hope for 2021 and much more to accomplish before our work is complete. VA Manchester’s Vaccine Team has made tremendous progress administering vaccine to health-care personnel and residents in our Community Living Center as part of the initial COVID-19 vaccine delivery phase. Over the course of the coming weeks, VA Manchester’s Vaccine Team will transition to the next phase, offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans 85 years of age and older and to those Veterans deemed at higher risk, based on dose availability.
Veterans can help us to plan by visiting VA’s Stay Informed page at va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed and letting us know if they have an interest in taking the vaccine when it becomes available. As vaccines become available, VA care teams will reach out to eligible veterans to schedule vaccinations. There is no need to preregister or come to a facility to sign up.
As we close a door on what has been an unprecedented year, I hope you will join me in celebrating our collective resilience and welcoming a hopeful new year!
Kevin Forrest, director
VA Manchester
Healthcare System
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.