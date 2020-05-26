To the editor:
This letter is in response to Maegan O’Neil’s letter of May 20 where in she described her grocery store trip as one of the worst shopping experiences of her life.
I have been shopping at the Conway Hannaford for over 24 years. I have always been greeted with friendliness in every fish and deli department, the butchers and especially the cashiers. I find it extremely hard to believe that someone was unhelpful and straight up rude.
I have never experienced behavior like that in 24 years. Being on the front line of this coronavirus as a worker I totally appreciate every single worker at every single retail outlet, especially Hannaford.
Also, I was somewhat surprised The Conway Daily Sun decided to print a letter from one disgruntled customer and disparage an entire workforce. Shame on you. I hope other people feel the same way.
Kevin Flynn
Eaton
