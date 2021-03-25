To The editor:
Why do you continue to publish letters from Mr. Peter Hill of North Conway? By doing so, you tarnish the reputation of your publication. Giving credence to Mr. Hill's financial, political and racist conspiracy theories is unprofessional. Mr. Hill's disjointed, delusional writings are not a boon to your readership; they only serve to sow discord, discredit your publication and further degrade the little remaining public reputation of the author.
In June 2020, Mr. Hill wrote a fantastically twisted piece of fiction whereby he would be "first to volunteer to be deputized and stand shoulder to shoulder with the police" in order to restore peace and order to a Mount Washington Valley somehow threatened by anarchy.
In a December 2020 dispatch, Mr. Hill threatened a fellow editorial writer with physical violence to be perpetrated by his wife: "it's good thing you are not within arm's length of her reach" and further wrote: "you'd better not go to South Florida or the Texas border and start spouting this BS or you might not make it home." According to NH Rev Stat § 631:4, Mr. Hill's statements appear to make a threat of violence.
I know of no other professional publication elevating a racist, delusional, conspiratorial ideologist to the position of de facto daily columnist. I know of no other publication, save for your sister ships, that utilize the "Letters to the Editor" section as a community sounding board of personal subject matter that is, by and large, irrelevant to the readership, embarrassing to the advertisers and better left to private discussion in the confines of one's own home.
It does a disservice to your readership, your advertisers and the Mt. Washington Valley to publish drivel.
Kevin Colton
Jackson
