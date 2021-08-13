To the editor:
The evidence cannot be impeached that certain Pandemic Response Committee members, including Mr. Lentini and Barlett/Jackson school nurse Helen Crowell were not interested in hearing what parents had to say.
Letters and documentation sent to the advising physicians have never been acknowledged, but these are the same physicians who are not elected or accountable to the taxpayers to provide medical opinions for students despite not being their personal doctors. I didn’t hire these doctors to offer a medical opinion for our children.
Concerned parents are simply disregarded and ridiculed, which was evident by Lentini’s arrogance which was marked by his smirks and eye-rolling when the parents’ voiced serious concerns to the school board. Mr. Lentini should be recalled or resign immediately, he is not interested in hearing his constituents, only those that fit his political paradigm.
The part the Sun failed to report on was that the PRC is comprised of only school employees, two school board members, a few local doctors and school nurses. No parents are on the PRC that are not associated with this group. Nurse Crowell said it plainly that they should not have to listen to the “crazies.” Keep the PRC inner circle tight and keep contrasting opinions and facts out.
Since the local advising physicians do not have qualified immunity, it would seem reasonable that they would be liable for damages to children caused by their medical recommendations in contradiction to masks manufactures’ disclaimers.
The Sun also did not include statements that mask manufacturers have warnings and disclaimers that plainly state that they are not to be used for anti-microbial or anti-viral protection because they were never proven as a medical device under federal law for such.
However, the school district and their advising physicians are falsely advertising these same masks are effective in reducing and stopping viruses and bacteria in contradiction to the disclaimers. SAU #9 is not advising parents of these disclaimers, this is not in the spirit of informed consent.
We have asked for clarification regarding this contradiction, but the silence is deafening.
Kevin Clifford
Madison
