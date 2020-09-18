To the editor:
A vote for Jeanne Shaheen is a vote for Bernie Sanders.
Shaheen is a disciple of Bernie Sanders, who is a socialist.
If anything, Bernie Sanders has been clear regarding his goals concerning this country. His goals are clear; however, Bernie has no idea how to get there. Just listen to him. Joe Biden is listening to him while Bernie owns three homes in a capitalistic system. He wants to create a world where the government assumes responsibility regarding how you live and what you have.
Imagine Sanders’ and Shaheen’s world in a Biden administration where health care is placed under government control. 120 million people will lose their private health care.
You may be thinking this cannot happen. Really?
The government in Sanders’ and Shaheen’s world will be one where the banks are taken over and then transportation, agriculture, etc. If you think this will not happen, you are being naive.
Venezuela was a vibrant democratic country financially. A Socialist was elected and now the country is in ruins. Other people’s money finally ran out. People now live without enough to eat. Can you imagine this happening in a country with one of the world’s largest oil reserves.
Jeanne Shaheen remains quiet when it comes to Socialism, but do not be fooled. She will do what she is told to do and you will suffer.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
