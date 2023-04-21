I read a letter a couple of days ago from a group of retired teachers and it got my attention, so I thought I would write a response for this paper to most likely ignore ... again. I’m not going to fact-check all your misleading statistics about children; that was in the last letter that The Conway Daily Sun ignored.
So for actual statistics people should check out any 2A channels or the CDC’s website. Instead, let’s go through the same tired solutions that don’t work. Gun free zones/signs/slogans don’t stop criminals, it encourages them (i.e, easy target). Hence the reason they are called criminals.
That’s why the Nashville shooter went to the Christian School instead of the other target she had chosen, because the school had no security. Waiting periods don’t stop criminals because typically criminals obtain their guns illegally.
Waiting periods only affect law abiding citizens, who are just trying to exercise their rights, which are not given by the government, but are sworn to be protected by our government.
Lock devices and safe storage laws won’t work without a gun registry, which is illegal. If you want solutions, first look into armed security for our schools. I know it sounds ugly but, keep in mind, our elected officials and celebrities love to lecture us about “guns bad” and “guns dangerous” while they are surrounded by armed security.
Legislation to harden our schools has been presented to people who like to talk a big game about saving lives all while screaming about abortion rights. Then they vote down bills that could actually save lives.
Maybe another step would be to simply ask “what’s wrong with people?” Maybe we should ask how our White House press secretary could say “our hearts go out to the Trans community for their loss.” That female shooter murdered six innocent people, including three 9-year-old children. To rub more salt in that wound, a well known political figure visited Nashville, not to offer condolences to the six victims’ families, but instead to gripe about two state legislators, who were rightfully ousted from their cushy do-nothing jobs, for inciting a riot inside the State House.
The problem in this country has nothing to do with guns, which are inanimate objects. We don’t blame the knife if someone stabs somebody. We don’t blame the baseball bat if someone beats somebody to death with one. All these anti-gun arguments are just dumb. The real problem is a sickness in our country. It’s a sickness in some people’s hearts and minds, and it runs from the top down.
