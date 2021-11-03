To the editor:
SAU 9 has seen a major surge in COVID-19 cases in our children since the Fryeburg Fair with the majority occurring after the fair. We need to stop the spread to protect our children. SAU 9 should go remote for two weeks to break the spread.
Kayla Lowberg
Bartlett
