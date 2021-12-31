To the editor:
I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge the humble, generous love and cheer the Conway Legion brought to the community this year. I was grateful enough to have brought my client to visit Santa Claus at the Legion just before Christmas, and it really did spread positive cheer and Christmas Spirit.
Thank you Conway Legion for servicing this community. Your service is much needed and very much appreciated.
Katie Smith
North Conway
