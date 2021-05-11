To the editor:
Boohoo to all the people who are crying about their second homes and not being able to rent them out weekly.
You people from out of state have bought everything up causing the price of homes to go through the roof so that no local can afford to buy a home. Groceries have gone up and it's hard to find products because you people buy everything up.
And before you respond that you provide jobs, well, the jobs are crappy — so low paying that most locals have to work three jobs. So you're not doing us any favors.
We voted and with that vote we are taking our town back. Do you realize most people can not even find a place to live because of you people taking over and buying everything up? So if you think you are doing us a favor? Well. think again.
Julie Webster
Conway
Julie, another tirade about people “from away”. You sound like a broken record. This country is for all of us. You are also free to move anywhere and buy any property you can, maybe give it a thought.
