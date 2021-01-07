To the editor:
This is response to Paul Schuepp's letter.
Are you serious? Trump lost. We voted him out. He's fired, period.
What has he done? Look at the number of people in this country who lost their lives and all he did was diss the masks. Maybe if he had encouraged the masks and listened to science, many lives could have been saved.
Why don't you try your speech on someone who has lost a loved one or battled COVID-19 and see how that conversation goes?
All Trump has done is divide the country and even though he did not create COVID, he is responsible for many lives that were lost, and I see him wearing an orange jumpsuit before long. He's so crooked, it's unreal.
Wake up. The election was not rigged. The Department of Justice and many others have confirmed it was a secure election.
Time for Trump to put on adult pants and stop throwing temper tantrums worse than any 2-year-old would. Enough is enough. May this country start rebuilding from the destruction he caused when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take office.
Trump will go down in history as the worst president ever. I think you need to fact-check this incredible long list you say he accomplished and stop watching FOX news.
Julie Webster
Conway
(0) comments
