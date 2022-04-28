First off, kudos to James Pietrangelo for his letter on short-term rentals. On to my other issue, the $400,000 for public restrooms — another dumb move.
Yes, some voters are for it but most are not. It passed by only one vote. We have no affordable housing for the workers who are the backbone of this town and cater to the precious tourists and you wonder why business can not find help? Workers have moved due to lack of housing or over-priced housing.
Out-of-towners have bought everything up to turn a big buck using them as STRs. These public restrooms will be trashed in a matter of days. I have lived here my whole life and it wasn't always a tourist town and we managed just fine.
We were here first and deserve to have decent places to live at a price we can afford. This town will end up losing businesses due to lack of workers because of poor pay and no housing and how will your precious tourist town look in a few years when there are no workers to cater to the tourists.
For once it's time for the town officials to wake up and start doing something for the locals who are the backbone of this valley. I am sure none of you are worrying about where your next meal is coming from or explaining to your children why they have to sleep in a car or hotel.
