To the editor:
I read Margaret McKenzie’s article about her foray into making potato candy. My grandmother had made mashed potato candy for years, and it is one of my favorites. I don’t know where exactly it came from, but I was told that it was a “family” recipe (Grandma was born in 1911 in Iowa and I heard that her mother, Nellie Bowers, had passed it on to her).
The recipe has ingredients similar to what was mentioned in the article — leftover mashed potatoes, confectioner’s sugar, sweetened coconut and vanilla or almond flavoring for the center, plus almond bark (could be chocolate, vanilla or butterscotch) for the coating. (Vanilla almond bark is good because you also add food coloring to make it look more festive!)
We were taught to mix everything but the chocolate together and shape into balls, then refrigerate. We would melt the almond bark (I use chocolate and blend with semisweet chocolate chips), then dip the balls into the chocolate. Any leftover chocolate would be used for dipping pretzels or mixing peanuts or chopped pretzels into it, then putting spoonfuls on waxed paper to set. We’d refrigerate until solid, then store in a container between layers of waxed paper in the refrigerator or freezer.
I never tell people what is in them until after they have a bite. I then tell them about the mashed potatoes, and they are often surprised to learn about this “surprise ingredient.”
Julie Cipale
Olympia, Wash.
