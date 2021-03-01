To the editor:
The Bartlett School Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the gym at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School. Due to COVID-19, attendance will be limited to residents and non-resident taxpayers. Only registered voters are eligible to vote on the warrant aticles.
Masked attendees can enter through the Community Room door to the east of the main entrance where they will be checked in by the supervisors of the checklist.
Those who can not wear a mask are asked to park in the area near the cafeteria and enter through the door closest to the cafeteria. A volunteer will take their name and check it off of the checklist or the alpha list whichever is apropriate. Accomodations have been made for people to socially distance. Family members who live together can sit together.
Please have a photo ID with you.
Julia King
Bartlett School Meeting Moderator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.