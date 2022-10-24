To the editor:
On Nov. 8, voters in District 2 will have the opportunity to return one of the great northern New Hampshire legislators, Gene Chandler, to the House of Representatives.
Before redistricting, Bartlett, Hart's Location and Jackson were in District 1 with only one elected representative to the House. With the addition of Albany, Chatham, Hale's Location and Sandwich, D-1 has become D-2 and has picked up a second seat. Chandler was defeated by Democrat Anita Burroughs in 2018 and the district has had no Republican representation, per se, since.
During the last two-year session that Chandler served, he was the Speaker of the House. He co-sponsored 26 bills and was the prime sponsor of another nine, most of which were signed into law by the governor.
Chandler crafted bills about energy, forestry, protecting our waterways and forests, establishing a cross-border drug interdiction program and making an appropriation to implement. Anyone who knows Gene has seen how he can do more with less — less taxation, less unneeded proposed legislation. His care and protection of what we in the north country cherish has been missing.
In November 2017, Chandler was elected to fill out the two-year term of Speaker Shawn Jasper. Jasper stepped down to become the commissioner of agriculture. Holly Ramer of the AP reported the election with some comments worth sharing. She noted that Chandler was applauded by his supporters as a unifier. Ramer quoted Chandler as saying, "As Speaker, whether you're a Republican, Democrat, or Libertarian, progressive, moderate, or conservative, everyone would have an equal voice." Rep. John Burt (R-Goffstown) commented, "Finally we have an opportunity to all get along to do the people's work."
Please consider voting for Gene Chandler in November for strong North Country representation.
Julia King
Glen
