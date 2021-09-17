To the editor:
Sen. James Risch of Idaho during a hearing on the withdrawal from Afghanistan claimed that someone in the White House other than President Biden is “calling the shots.”
Previously, I said, “Joe Biden is not capable of governing the Executive Branch of the United States government.” There is no need to double down on my comment. During a wildfire briefing, President Biden told reporters he would “get in trouble” if he did not follow orders and “I’d be happy to take questions if that’s what I’m supposed to do.”
There is little doubt that Biden’s comment does not follow constitutional democracy. The Biden administration is recalling everything Donald Trump accomplished for the people and benefited our country. If you are not questioning the administration’s motives, you are not paying attention.
Curiously, it has come to our attention the Chinese Communist leader Xi Jinping has announced that he is purging celebrities and tech billionaires. The changes are to close the gap between rich and poor and install “material and spiritual wealth” (LA Times). The Biden administrations tax program seems to fit quite well with Xi Jinping’s timetable.
Joseph Dorsett Sr.
Ossipee
