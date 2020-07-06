To the editor:
Tom McLaughlin has always been tiresome, but now he's just plain tired. The majority of his columns are the rantings of a man who is facing — and clearly terrified of — irrelevance.
The Conway Daily Sun needs to wake up and smell the racist. There is absolutely no need for this. This is not "freedom of speech." Don't even try that worn-out argument. This is inflammatory, plain and simple. This is hate speech.
An intelligent conservative voice, one that contributes to a dialogue, is what this and every community needs. Not a voice that is cracking and fading and descending into a void of fear and ignorance.
Tom McLaughlin needs to be put out to pasture and a new conservative voice, one that makes intelligent and respectful and thereby relevant commentary, needs to be embraced by our local news source. The Daily Sun owes at least that much to this community.
Jonna Carter
Center Conway
