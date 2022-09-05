I represent the great people of Ossipee as the Carroll County District 5 state representative.
Recently, I was personally attacked by some in the paper with lies and half-truths, none of which deserve a response. What I will do is tell you who I am and why I fight for you in Concord.
This election cycle has been so muddled with divisiveness and strife which is something I will not take part in. My first and foremost goal in Concord is to ensure that your liberty is never violated. That is the oath I took and there can be no waiver on this.
My entire life has been public service, going back when I was 18 stepping out onto the yellow footprints of MCRD Parris Island, S.C., to current day as the chair of the Ossipee select board.
I have taken the oath too many times to count. The oath is something that I take very seriously. Integrity, honor and truth is all you have as an individual, and that is something I live by.
Once you violate that, you have nothing left. The decisions I make are never easy, but they are based on the rule of law and the Constitution. For that, I have no shame.
You may disagree with me and that is OK. This is what makes our great nation the shining star on the hill. I ask for your vote on Sept. 13 and Nov. 8 to continue the fight for your liberty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.