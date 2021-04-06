To the editor:
To our dear America: You have two related problems: guns and sane and insane wackos with guns. Gun legislation that’s currently in place could use some fine-tuning, but meanwhile remember that a plain Jane semiautomatic rifle has the same capacity to wound or kill as does its macho assault-style rifle cousin.
Fully automatic weapons are outlawed, but both can easily be converted. Also don’t forget we are the land of good and plenty, so putting too strict regulations on the sale of certain style firearms will open the door wider for the black market. Anyway, that decision is up to our government and its usual snail’s pace.
Guns do not fire by themselves and the real problem is the person who pulls the trigger. Look the devil in the eye, fight fire with fire, an eye for an eye. If the murderer is captured alive, as in the Boulder, Colo., mass shooting, let justice be swift and served. No appeals. No pleas of insanity. Dust off old Sparky and when it’s televised caption the cleansing event Parental Guidance Advised.
As harsh as this might sound, this is the only message that might slow down more of these cowards and that the days of getting away with murder in the U.S. are over. Proud to be an American most of the time.
Johnny Edge
Eaton
