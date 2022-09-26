To the editor:
Under Republican leadership, New Hampshire has struck a balance on one of our country’s most controversial and divisive issues.
Last year, we passed a law preserving choice while banning only extreme abortions in the third trimester. This ban includes exceptions for fatal fetal anomalies and a threat to the mother’s life. The position taken by Republicans reflects the sentiments held by most Granite Staters who do not view this as a black-and-white issue. One would not think that is the case if you saw the dishonest attack ads being pushed by Democrats on all levels. Their cynical media campaign is attempting to scare voters into supporting them by omitting crucial details about New Hampshire law.
These dishonest ads also aim to distract from the reality that Democrats are out-of-touch with the average Granite Stater. This is not a face-off between “pro-choice” Democrats and “pro-life” Republicans. This is radical Democrats fighting for elective abortions up until the very moment of birth, and Republicans attempting to settle on a reasonable compromise.
New Hampshire Republicans are with the majority on this issue and the numbers back that up. A Saint Anselm College poll shows that only 29 percent of people support unfettered access to abortion regardless of fetal age. Most Granite Staters fall somewhere between the two extremes and saying otherwise is pure nonsense.
House Republican leadership is on record multiple times saying that Granite Staters should not expect any changes to state law. My hope is that voters reject the dishonesty of the left and make an informed decision based on reality.
John MacDonald
Wolfeboro Falls
