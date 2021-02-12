To the editor:
Several of the more than 50 executive orders President Joe Biden signed (without Congress' consent) in the last few weeks pertained to illegal immigration.
These include stopping the completion of the southern border wall, allowing catch and release into our towns and cities, reversing the agreement with Mexico of holding immigrants and unaccompanied children there until their status and parents could be determined in court, and releasing illegal immigrants from jail.
Finally, he stopped humane deportation by air travel back to countries of origin for those who don't qualify for the path to U.S. citizenship.
As a result, thousands of illegals a day are crossing into the U.S. Hundreds of thousands more are streaming to our borders on foot and rail from Honduras and Guatemala, some carrying the South American COVID-19 virus variant.
Our border crossing and gaps in the wall are overwhelmed. These people are mostly uneducated and will compete for lower paying jobs while our workers are unemployed due to the pandemic.
None of these immigrants are being tested for the virus much less being vaccinated. A country without borders is no longer a country. Question: Why is Biden risking American lives and jobs with these executive orders?
John Hartman
Eaton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.