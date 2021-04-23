John Hartman: Speeders beware: Eaton will be patrolled by sheriff's department
To the editor:
At a recent town meeting, the citizens of Eaton voted to continue the funding of a sheriff to patrol the streets in town as well as funding to have two animated traffic signs to monitor and control traffic. These are in addition to reducing the speed limit in town two years ago and placing four-way stop signs in the center of town last year.
Speeders beware! Eaton is very serious about traffic control and law enforcement present in town.
Some citizens even keep phone numbers of police dispatches in neighboring towns to call about speeders and law breakers heading their way. If Eaton doesn't catch you these towns will. We are watching for you.
John Hartman
Eaton
