To the editor:
Quddus Snyder in his recent letter is making a mistake focusing on Republicans. What about the Democrats who elected President Joe Biden who is clearly mentally challenged?
For instance, Biden stopped the completion of the Trump wall on our southern border and encouraged 100,000 illegal immigrants last month alone to cross over with 40,000 of them children, including 3,000 younger than 12 years old.
The children cannot be released without parents. So, they go into Obama-era holding cages like stray dogs while the adults, some with COVID-19, are released and bused to our towns and cities. This crisis is very far from over. Meanwhile, Biden builds a wall surrounding our Capitol to exclude legal citizens. “Mr. Biden, tear down this wall!”
What about the Democrat lawmakers voting for the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill without one Republican vote? Why? Because of pork and it has less than 10 percent going to COVID issues and the rest to bail out blue states and cities all governed by Democrats like Andrew Cuomo.
What about the big tech companies with Democrat CEOs taking away the right of free speech of people? Our Democrat/union controlled public school children not allowed to return to classes despite overwhelming science saying otherwise? Meanwhile, the more conservative private, religious and charter schools were open with no problems. Who gave us the vaccine in only one year when the experts all said it would take several years? That would be Donald Trump, thank you. Biden hates oil and gas and stopped the Keystone pipeline. How do you like your gas and heating oil prices going up Snyder?
I think Snyder should change his hateful focus on Republicans and look more objectively at his fellow Democrats in power who are actually destroying our country.
John Hartman
Eaton
