To the editor:
Thank you to Mr. Tetrault for bringing up the gypsy moth issue. I'm a certified arborist practicing out of Tamworth and am involved in working with the current infestation.
Unfortunately, many homeowners were not aware of the problem before it was too late. Many people lost all their leaves and needles on many of their shade trees and conifers. Softwoods (pine, hemlock etc.) do not recover well from defoliation but most hardwoods (oak, maple etc.) do.
Everyone is talking about getting back to normal but the real truth is that normal isn't working. The temperatures are increasing and many of these pests are finding more favorable conditions up here. With an abundance of trees in the state, pests such as the hemlock woolly adelgid, emerald ash borer and now gypsy moth are finding favorable conditions for thriving. The drought is stressing the trees out and the pests are moving in quickly on these weakened trees. Loosing our hemlocks, ashes and oaks would be an immeasurable loss to this state.
Caring for your trees and landscapes is crucial right now. Trees are very important in our fight against a warming planet and we need them more than ever these days. Please care for your trees, don't cut unless necessary and only hire certified arborists to provide recommendations for your assets.
Go on your local extension websites for info on how to monitor for these pests. Water and fertilize trees that have been defoliated and add mulch to help retain moisture in these dry conditions. Be proactive and not reactive by monitoring and scouting for early warning signs of these pests. Remember trees are the answer.
John Chepes
West Ossipee
