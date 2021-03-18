To the editor:
It’s March Madness in the state Legislature, and New Hampshire made the final four. A flurry of bills is passing through House committees, getting 15-minute public hearings. Many of these bills in the Election Law committee have a common purpose: voter suppression. So many, in fact that the Brennan Center for Justice ranks New Hampshire fourth in the nation in the number of voter suppression bills being considered.
Some of these bills are designed to discourage those who need/prefer to cast an absentee ballot. If you’re elderly or infirm, but not physically disabled, you don’t qualify for an absentee ballot (HB 144). If you’re a snowbird who flies south for the winter, you will have to present your photo ID to the town clerk or a notarized copy of your signature to get an absentee ballot (HB 292). College students are also targeted. Students will no longer be allowed to use their campus address as their domicile for registration to vote (HB 362). Students must prove they qualify for in-state tuition in order to register to vote (HB 86) or, if they register, the college must give them the in-state tuition rate (HB 429). A student ID card will no longer be accepted for voting. (HB 429).
Legislatures around the country are considering hundreds of bills designed to restrict the right of their citizens to vote. Do we really want to play in this game?
Joe Bagshaw
Center Conway
