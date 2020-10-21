To the editor:
I really had a good chuckle with Quddus’ most recent reportage of his foolishness. I thought that it was quite inciteful that he dropped the Ph.D. after his name again. Do you think that maybe he realized that it does actually stand for B.S. just Pile Higher and Deeper? Maybe he is growing up.
Just have to add that he has mentioned that he no longer teaches, thankfully.
After his sophomoric behavior at the Lobster Trap rally, we should be thankful for that. My family have been educators since the 1930s and they certainly would have been appalled at that behavior.
Jim Shuff
Freedom
