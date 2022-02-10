Peter Hill’s recent letter in The Conway Daily Sun is a fine example of COVID misinformation. Mr. Hill cites data from military health statistics that seem to show extraordinary jumps in diagnoses before and after COVID — a 300 percent increase in cancer, a 300 percent increase in miscarriages and a 1,000 percent increase in neurological issues. Such bizarre stats ought to be rejected on their face, or at least be investigated.
PolitiFact reveals that the culprit was a glitch in the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database which got picked up on Instagram and turned into a conspiracy theory.
There’s more. Hill states, “Other data being ignored has been presented by insurance actuarial data showing a 40 percent increase in deaths starting after the beginning of COVID shots that cannot be explained by COVID deaths alone.” But a quick internet check on death rates in the U.S. shows an increase in deaths in 2021 of about 18 percent over the pre-COVID count, virtually all of which is attributable to COVID.
Interestingly, there was once a 40 percent increase due to a pandemic, but that was the 1918 Spanish Flu, a century ago. Hill then compounds the conspiracy theory by condemning the FDA, the CDC, and “Commissar Fauci” for suppressing this important information.
Although two out of three Americans are now fully vaccinated, the unvaccinated are dying at the rate of 14 unvaccinated to one vaccinated person. COVID conspiracies are killing people. We have a First Amendment right to say what we want, except we are not free to yell “FIRE!” in a theater, and we ought to at least have the common sense and decency not to spread lethal disinformation.
