To the editor:
Some thoughts on the East Conway Road/Route 302 intersection.
It seems that the DOT is offering the town a choice between a traffic signal or a roundabout. I believe a main contributor to the rash of accidents and fatalities at that intersection is this: Back when they re-engineered the westbound turn off Route 113 north on 302, the swing was too shallow to click off a turn signal.
Consequently, vehicles travel north past East Conway Road with their turn signal flashing. I sometimes forget to turn mine off, especially if the windows are open and I can’t hear it clicking.
Whereas a traffic signal would do much to clear the back-ups, it would not solve the false turn signal problem because cars can turn right on red. A roundabout will do both and may save lives as well.
Jim Salmon
Center Conway
