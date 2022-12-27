Remember the Shakespeare line, “My kingdom for a horse”? Well, to paraphrase, I’d give my right arm for a capable opponent. The individuals who attack me for my letters tend to scrape the bottom of the barrel integrity-wise. Their intellectual dishonesty is stunning.
Recently, Jay Burnham, besides not being able to get my name right, demonstrably falsely accused me of having a personal hatred of those different from me. (Of course, Burnham couldn’t provide any proof.) More recently, perennially wrong Walter Davis came out of the woodwork as well, also straight-up falsely accusing me.
Although the obvious import of my original letter on Brittney Griner was that imprisoned Americans should not be treated differently by the U.S. government based on their race, gender, sexual orientation, social status, etc., but President Joe Biden did anyway for political purposes, and Griner was only the too willing beneficiary of that, Davis intentionally falsely stated that I was “suggesting that any American is worth more than another,” and, further, “that I had “denigrate(d) (Griner) because she is Black, gay and a Democrat.” I obviously did neither thing, as any reading of my original letter demonstrates. I criticized Griner’s conduct — not her immutable traits — just as I have criticized the conduct of Biden and Quddus Snyder.
If I took a page out of the Democrats’/liberals’ playbook, I would now have to say that Burnham and Davis falsely accused me here because of my demographics, say, because I have Italian and Czech heritage, or because I was raised Catholic, or some other irrelevant demographic of mine.
But on principle I won’t resort — and on merit I don’t need to resort — to falsely playing the race (etc.) card like these two liars did. My substantive arguments beat their nearly or actually slanderous (technically libelous) arguments every day of the week and twice on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.