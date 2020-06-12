To the editor:
I read the latest silliness from one of the reactionaries appearing in your paper.
Spurred on by Tom McLaughlin’s line, “I should disclose here that I’m not a believer in human-caused climate change and have written numerous columns over the years refuting it,” I looked at his blog for his posts on global warming.
It was what one might expect from a non-scientist who gets most of their information from Fox News and the like. So on planet Tom, global warming doesn’t exist, renewables are being subsidized and Hydro-Q is wonderful.
Meanwhile, on planet Earth, May was the hottest May on record, temperatures above the Arctic Circle in Russia went above 30°C yesterday, the well-known Socialist publication Forbes this week ran the headline “Plunging Renewable Energy Prices Mean U.S. Can Hit 90 percent Clean Electricity By 2035 — At No Extra Cost,” and dams still reduce fish populations.*
*See, for example, “It’s Fish vs. Dams, and the Dams Are Winning,” New York Times, Jan. 20, 2020.
Good luck out there on planet Tom, Mr. McLaughlin.
Jim Diamond
Tamworth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.