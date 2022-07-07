Republican Rep. Glenn Cordelli boasted he is proud to wear a badge for his efforts in Concord to provide every N.H. student through his voucher program "with the education that meets his needs."
What he is really doing is promoting the Free State Movement to dismantle public education. Meanwhile he offers no proof that this voucher program does no damage to public schools. He uses Wolfeboro numbers to falsely demonstrate how innocuous it is. Unfortunately for less wealthy towns the effect is disastrous, because it does raise our property tax burden by millions of dollars.
This plan will divert tax dollars to private schools and home schoolers with little accountability of the effectiveness of either. He doesn't comment on the fairness of giving tax dollars to assist a family that can well afford a $40,000 tuition. He argues he is creating opportunity and students are entitled to an education they choose and that "fits their needs." What he doesn't address is many towns have a small fraction of the property taxes we have and many are populated with less affluent people who don't have the time or ability to home school.
For them, our public school system is their only choice. If state funding is reduced the options are raising property taxes or lowering the quality of public education.
Mr. Cordelli's voucher plan is straight out of the Free State Movement playbook. They believe that the government has no responsibility to educate our children. This is a clear threat to our students and our way of life. Vote responsibly.
