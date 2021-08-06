To the editor:
Readers may note that Kevin Clifford has resorted to false accusations and name-calling. However, he has asked for my input on CO2 and masks and my analysis of another paper which I will provide, after which I intend to move on to other topics for my columns.
First of all, I write my columns as a scientist and physician, not a politician. I am not a member of any cabal (they would probably not admit a nerd like me) and I have never been a member of the AMA, nor part of a nefarious plot against chiropractors. My patient handout about lower back pain which I used when in practice informed patients that chiropractic is effective and I sometimes referred patients to chiropractors in town. As pointed out in my most recent column with an example (and there are other examples), in my career I have challenged entrenched dogma, advancing opposing opinions. Remember, I grew up in the ’60s.
Clifford admits his work was “simple and time-constrained” but calls me to task for not answering his email which contained numerous questions requiring further research. I have been working on it but I wish to do a thorough job and that takes time. As I recently pointed out, detailed analysis of even one paper may take hours. I have also been time-constrained this week working on House bills to be filed and caring for our 8-month-old grandchild.
There is a study (journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0247414) which has measured the transcutaneous carbon dioxide and oxygen levels (a proxy for blood levels to avoid an invasive arterial blood draw) comparing masks and no masks at rest and with exercise showing no significant changes in blood O2 or CO2. (I have only had a chance to spend an hour reviewing this study.)
Clifford’s conflating of advertisements for cigarettes and studies from the tobacco companies is absurd. It was science which discovered the hazards of cigarettes, asbestos and DDT, not the industries which marketed them.
I had previously evaluated the systematic review on which Clifford requested my opinion and wrote about it in the Sun on June 4, 2020, for readers who wish more details. He cherry-picked one statement but failed to include an important point from the paper in which the authors noted that the studies regarding face masks “were underpowered because of limited sample size, and some studies also reported suboptimal adherence in the face mask group.”
In other words, reliable conclusions could not be made but the authors felt that they had identified knowledge gaps requiring further research. My review of some of their referenced studies confirmed their observation that the studies were plagued by the usual problem of poor compliance with the intended intervention seen in all behavioral interventions. Most of our good evidence for mask wear comes from epidemiological studies.
I would suggest following the advice of the CDC. Their scientists are experts who are not time-constrained.
Rep. Jerry Knirk, MD
Freedom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.