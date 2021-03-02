To the editor:
We do not know the long-term effects of the new technology that is the COVID-19 vaccine.
Media outlets and health institutions are full steam ahead in pushing it, and worse, illegitimatizing those who question its safety. Truth is, this is an experimental vaccine which was given Emergency Use Authorization only and has yet to be approved by the FDA.
And because it is protected under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act), the manufacturers cannot be sued, even if their product kills or permanently disables you.
For the vast majority, the mortality risk of COVID-19 is less than one half a percent, a significantly low number. The media is fanning the flames of fear for a virus barely more virulent than the annual flu.
And when scared, we make irrational decisions like wearing a mask when driving alone. Ask yourself, “Is my fear of this virus greater than my fear of an experimental vaccine, fast-tracked through the trials?”
Whether you decide to get this vaccine is a personal choice, but choose wisely. Do your research. Once vaccinated, you can’t unvaccinate. Don’t be one of those people who say, “I wish I had known the risks.”
Jerry Dodge
Denmark, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.