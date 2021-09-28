To the editor:
Gov. Chris Sununu empowered the Executive Council when he failed to use his veto power to follow through on his word to protect women’s right to choose. He now blames the Executive Council for limiting women’s health choices when it was his own decision that embolden and empowered the Executive Council.
Let’s be clear, he had the power to tie their hands on this matter. The governor’s office response to the Executive Council’s recent decisions appears to be little more than political scapegoating to save face for a percentage of votes for another Sununu state governorship or U.S. Senate run. He can blame them when he could have stopped them.
My guts are rotting out too as this state quietly descends toward Texas-style political tyranny. Mark Hounsell is worried about liberals guiding the boat. Failure to elect moderate Republicans into office has resulted in various forms of GOP socialism, women having their rights limited by other’s belief systems, wealthy people getting their kid’s private school education subsidized by taxpayer dollars, wealthy people getting tax payer dollars as payouts for poor investment decisions, and a severely limiting medical cannabis program.
Please, would gun rights supporting, moderate Democrats please step forward. With the high percentage of gun-owning Americans, and our country’s increasingly fragile nature with its increasing numbers of fragile people, it now seems unwise to limit people’s right to self-protection. That ship sailed and there is no turning it around. In regard to many other matters, do we really want to be known as “Texas North.”
Jeff Robinson
Intervale
