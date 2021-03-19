To the editor:
Build it and they will come.
Where will the citizens stand as the state of New Hampshire moves toward debating the appropriateness of using taxpayer dollars in the form of vouchers to finance the creation of religious-based charter schools?
A common saying is worth repeating, "build it and they will come." My hope, if less rational parties prevail, is that the Muslim-themed charter school is situated right next to the Jewish one.
Jeff Robinson
Intervale
