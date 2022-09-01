To the editor:
Anyone who watched Gov. Chris Sununu last weekend on network TV witnessed a blatant hypocrite in action. In condemning President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness program he revealed how selfish he really is. Here’s why.
When young adults are making decisions about college education they are most often confronted with their family’s financial reality. The folks I have known who came from families with wealth and security were never the students looking into student loan programs. It was always the kids of the hard-working folks who hoped for something better for their kids, yet couldn’t afford it. It sure wasn’t the kid from the family who owned a successful ski area and real estate business in town who was looking into school loans.
Gov. Sununu went as far as saying, “Biden’s program was unfair and illegal.” This comes from a guy who signed into N.H. law a school choice program that gives a wealthy family with three children $15,000 each year of taxpayer money for their kids’ private school education.
I am assuming our governor is capitalizing on this opportunity he helped create. This is the same guy who is critical of a one-time loan forgiveness of $10,000 for hard-working middle-class folks who took on debt for education and more opportunities. They didn’t have a high-paying job offer in a family business.
The irony in his presentation bordered on pathetic. If only the interviewer had asked him how much money his family saved in taxes from the state’s recent surplus.
Jeff Robinson
Intervale
